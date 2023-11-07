Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 120,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

