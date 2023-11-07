Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 72,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 124,534 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $23.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $584.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 225.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

