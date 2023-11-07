Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.83 and a 200-day moving average of $305.35. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.