Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 14,485 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

