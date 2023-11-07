Lindenwold Advisors INC Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

