Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $392.99 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.75. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

