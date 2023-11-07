Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.