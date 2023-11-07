Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

