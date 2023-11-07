Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

