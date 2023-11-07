Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

