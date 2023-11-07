SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

TSE:SSRM opened at C$17.03 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.68.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

