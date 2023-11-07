Financial Review: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $492.95 million 0.19 -$6.67 million ($0.68) -33.46 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PHINIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strattec Security.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Strattec Security and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -0.52% 0.96% 0.62% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strattec Security beats PHINIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

