CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT comprises 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after buying an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after buying an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

