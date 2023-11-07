Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 1,344,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
