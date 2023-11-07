Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

