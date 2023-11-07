JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE:JELD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 124,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.