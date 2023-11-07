SWK (SWKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 5,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. SWK has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SWK in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SWK by 32.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

