Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OSG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 37,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock worth $15,783,121 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

