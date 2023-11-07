Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

