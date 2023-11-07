Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 7.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after acquiring an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

