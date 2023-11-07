OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 12,150 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 410.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.