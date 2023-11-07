Monaco Asset Management SAM Decreases Stock Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,776,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,486. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

