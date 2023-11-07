Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 100,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in NOV were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after acquiring an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 471,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

