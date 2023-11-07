Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $708,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 155,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.