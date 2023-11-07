Monaco Asset Management SAM Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 529,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

