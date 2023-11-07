iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Boosted by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 172,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.