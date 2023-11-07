Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,182 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 4.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 51,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.