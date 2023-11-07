Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 15,975 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 113.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,336. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.04.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

