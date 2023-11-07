Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,221 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DG. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,680. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.