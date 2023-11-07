Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,096 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 40,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,563.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,209 shares of company stock worth $1,309,326 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

