Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 696 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.18 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

