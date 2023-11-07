Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.