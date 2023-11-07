Hoylecohen LLC Sells 125 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9 %

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average is $297.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.45 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

