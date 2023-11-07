Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 178.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

