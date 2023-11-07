Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 19,858 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 1.75% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

