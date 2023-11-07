Ethereum Market Cap Hits $225.13 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,871.88 or 0.05386069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.13 billion and $8.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,268,345 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

