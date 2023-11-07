XYO Market Cap Tops $47.88 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. XYO has a total market cap of $47.88 million and approximately $502,738.21 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,727.42 or 0.99923010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00357762 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $603,730.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

