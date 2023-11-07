Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.06 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $54.06 million and approximately $133,552.81 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

