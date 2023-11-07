Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $1.15 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

