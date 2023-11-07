StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.