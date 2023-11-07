Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 320 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,295,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,605.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,536.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,522.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

