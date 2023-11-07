GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,318,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,326,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

