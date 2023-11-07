Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $232.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.