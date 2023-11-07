GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,243. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

