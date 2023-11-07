GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,777. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

