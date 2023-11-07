Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Compass updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COMP stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,273.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $147,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,164 shares of company stock worth $528,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

