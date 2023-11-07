Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.80 EPS.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74.

Get Cabot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.