Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.80 EPS.
Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
