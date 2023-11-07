Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

