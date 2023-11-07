HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 505,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

