Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 3.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL remained flat at $85.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 89,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

